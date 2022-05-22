Andrés Hurtado Chibolín surprises by saying ‘Maleficent’ and ‘Siberian’ to Alessia Rovegno: this is how the candidate for Miss Peru reacted VIDEO FARANDULA | SHOWS

IT WAS SENT! Andrés Hurtado had as guests Jessica Newton and the candidates for Miss Peru, including Alessia Rovegno. The host of “Saturday with Andrés” dedicated a few words to the model, surprising more than one.

“I see you as impetuous, as beautiful and evil at the same time, it’s beautiful (…) When you entered as Maleficent, fatal, but at the same time beautiful and tender, that is, you have a set of things ”said the popular ‘Chibolín’.

While the driver spoke, Hugo García’s girlfriend showed a surprised expression, opening her eyes. “Many thanks”he pointed out briefly.

However, everything did not stop there, Andrés Hurtado continued with qualifications and confirmed that his eyes made him nervous. “You look like a Siberian (…) Very pretty, I congratulate you” he added.

Andrés Hurtado to Alessia Rovegno: “Have I disliked you?”

At another time, the TV host asked Alessia Rovegno directly if she had not liked how she had described her.

“Is the description wrong, have you disliked me? If you want, drop me”. Hugo García’s girlfriend stated that she did not feel upset or uncomfortable and thanked him.

Alessia Rovegno and her reason for being Miss Peru

The model Alessia Rovegno visited “Amor y fuego” last Tuesday, May 17, to talk about her candidacy for Miss Peru 2022. The young woman arrived at the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program accompanied by Jessica Newton and the other candidates of the beauty pageant.

At one point in the conversation, Rodrigo González asked each of the models to explain in five seconds the reasons why they should be chosen to be the successor Janick Maceta.

“ I have left all my commitments that I already had abroad to commit myself 100% to Miss Peru. And… I have also lived… what it is to strive ”, was his message before “Peluchín” confirmed that his time was up.

