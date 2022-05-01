Andrés Hurtado would have given a diamond ring to a TV Azteca host and they call him a ‘tycoon’ | SHOWS

WHAT THING? Andrés Hurtado was once again in the news in Mexico after he was related to a beautiful Aztec driver who responds to the name of zelma cherem , who they even say the driver would have fallen in love with and courted.

The Mexican media described Andrés Hurtado as a “Peruvian tycoon” that he is about to buy some shares of TV Azteca, the channel where he will soon broadcast his program.

According to the Mexican newspaper ‘La Verdad’, Andrés Hurtado would have been amazed at the beauty of Zelma Cherem, whom he met in the halls of TV Azteca on one of his many visits.

The media also indicates that Andrés Hurtado wanted to invite her to Peru to visit his program, but the trip could not be completed because she had to fulfill a series of contracts.

Andrés Hurtado would have given a diamond ring to the host of TV Azteca

SHE DID NOT ACCEPT THE GIFT

But everything does not stay there. Mexican newspaper reports indicate that Andrés Hurtado would have tried to give her an impressive diamond ring, gift that she finally rejected because they indicate that she is focused on her career on TV.

After going out to eat at a luxurious restaurant in Mexico, Zelma Cherem thanked him for the gesture with an emotional message that he shared on Instagram with the “Peruvian tycoon” whom he calls “brother”.

Andrew, brother! You are already Mexican ❤️🙌. You’re a gentleman! What an honor and pleasure to have you here and share a beautiful night with you and your wonderful people, “wrote the Mexican host.