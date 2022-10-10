Andres Iniesta full of praise for Neymar

Neymar Jr makes the best start to the season of his career. Irreproachable on the ground, the number 10 of PSG is an indisputable element of the eleven of Christophe Galtier. Good performances that allow him to receive many praises.

With 11 goals and 8 assists since the start of the 2022-2023 fiscal year with the PSG, Neymar Jr is in dazzling form alongside his two teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Decisive in the club, the number 10 also showed its importance with the selection of the Brazil during the international break (1 goal and 2 assists). And unsurprisingly, the 30-year-old Brazilian receives plenty of praise from his partners, compatriots or his former teammates.

“Neymar is a machine for playing football”

In an interview at OneFootballhis former partner at FC Barcelona (2013-2017), Andres Iniesta (38), was asked about the current form of Neymar Jr. And for the 2010 World champion, the striker of PSG is the very definition of fun football. “I can only say positive things about Neymar. For me, he’s one of the best players I’ve seen and played with. It is a machine to play football, to dribble, to make passes. When we talk about football, we are talking about spectacle and fun and people having fun. This is exactly what Neymar represents on the pitch.”said the current player of the Vissel Kobe to Japanbefore commenting on the chances of Brazil to win the world Cup. “I don’t think anyone in the world of football forgets the Brazil when it comes to talking about the favorites of a world Cup. And in addition, they have a high quality team, I’m sure they will fight for the final victory. »