Andrés Iniesta’s business

Andrés Iniesta wants to give a new air to his business facet. The exfutbolista of the Barça has proposed to impel start-ups of the entertainment sector through its marketing and player representation agency, formerly called Sports&Life and now renamed Never Say Never.

The company –which is also owned by Joel Borràs and other minority shareholders– has created a division to invest in start-ups of recent creation and advising entrepreneurs in an incubation program in their offices. “We want to be an investment fund and a venture builder at once. We plan to invest around 200,000 euros in projects related to entertainment in a broad sense”, says the CEO of NSN Ventures, Carlos Rodés, who has experience in the entrepreneurial sector (Wefitter, Seedrocket).

The firm, which has a fund of 2 million, has already entered Vicio, Allstars, Mikakus and Leader B2B

Never Say Never has a budget of 2 million euros to invest in the next three years and has made the first operations. It has invested in the Vicio hamburger chain, founded in Barcelona by Aleix Puig and Oriol de Pablo, the Allstars sports content generation platform, which operates in Japan, the Leader B2B marketing agency and has allied itself with the French artist Richard Orlinski to create his digital legacy with NFTs that he will sell through the Uniclegacy platform.

In addition, the company controls the sports shoe brand Mikakus. It is a project that the footballer launched at the beginning of the agency, in 2018, and that now bills around 1 million euros. “We hired a design team in Barcelona, ​​which works at the headquarters itself, and we commissioned the production of the footwear to Portugal. We sell through our own stores and online channel”.

However, most of the income of the company (whose legal name is International Commercialization of Sports Rights Spain) comes from the marketing and representation agency. “We have won the image rights of Andrés Iniesta, which were in the hands of Rakuten, and we also represent Brahim Díaz, Kyogo Furuhashi, Sergi Samper, Junior Firpo and Andrés Velencoso. In addition, we manage entertainment events such as the OhMyGol La Liga Music Experience concert and organize trips for sporting events”. With 55 people on staff, the firm has offices in Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Kobe (Japan), Mexico City, Seoul and Tel Aviv. In 2021, he invoiced 9.8 million euros and this year he hopes to reach 20 million due to having recovered the image rights of Iniesta himself. Entrepreneurial activity is just beginning to take off.