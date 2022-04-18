Andrés Lillini affirms that he will continue on the Pumas bench for the next campaign

The Argentine technical director Andres Lillini of the Pumas of the UNAM within the MX Leaguecame out to affirm that he will continue on the bench of his team for the following season, after the victory against Rayados de Monterrey in this day 14.

The strategist of the University team spoke about this issue after several versions that place him outside the club at the end of this Closing Tournament 2022, in addition to the fact that some media affirm that he has already had talks with the Chivas del Guadalajara board.

I’m not leaving here. Unless the managers want. We’re focused on this, I can’t stop focusing, I still have six months left on my contract, they’re going to have to put up with me here,” Lillini said.

Pumas is currently at its best this season after achieving its place in the final of the Concacaf Champions League, where they will face the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer in addition to being among the first eight places in MX League.