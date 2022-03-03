Andrés Lillini ironizes with Brizio’s phrase for arbitration against Pumas

Midtime Editorial

The technical director of the Cougars, Andres Lillini quoted tonight one of the most famous phrases of Arturo BrizioPresident of the Referees Commission, after the 3-2 loss against Santos, in which there was a controversial play for a hand inside the area which marked the VAR as the maximum penalty.

At a press conference, the helmsman of the university cadre did not want to delve into the arbitration issue and limited himself to saying that: “I am not going to say anything about arbitration. We know that they are correct arbitration decisions”, a phrase that he uses repeatedly Brizio in the analysis of the controversial plays of each day

Lillini considered today’s disaster in the Santos Modelo Territory unfair, however, he did not fail to point out the bad aspects of your team in today’s duel, in which they went to the front and twice scored against them, two minutes after scoring.

“The team has to defend wellbecause defending well is like attacking well for me. We suffer in those balls that fall into the areathey beat us, a penalty and that’s where the game ends. The rival is coming at us and we have to be more intelligent to play in the rival field and hold the ball up high”, he commented.

“We failed to specify, mainly in the first half. Football is like that and today we are defeatedan undeserved defeat, but defeated”, he concluded.

