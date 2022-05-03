Andrés Lillini offered Rubén Omar Romano to be DT of Pumas

Midtime Editorial

Ruben Omar Romano assured that Andrés Lillini offered to direct Pumas when he was just beginning his stage as interim of the club, since he was not interested in assuming that facet and yes, to train young people again, a task that one day he will resume, in his opinion.

both characters They have a long relationship that dates back to their time at Moreliaa club where they strengthened their relationship to the point of having constant communication, although Romano was honest that he never thought to see him as a strategist given his interest in training players.

“What’s more, when this Pumas thing happens (Míchel’s resignation) he talks to me (to tell me) if I would be interested in Pumas. He was not thinking of taking the team, he was on an interim basishe wanted me to be (the technical director),” he said in an interview for Fox Sports.

He said that Lillini has shown “capacity” to be a strategist at the University, although he is certain that he will return to work with young promises, since that idea of ​​teaching is deeply rooted in him.

“He showed it and today he likes it (being a coach), beyond the fact that his idea is to return to the bases again. I think so (he wants to return to the basic forces), when one is a teacher by nature… Today soccer is giving him this, he is taking advantage of it and he is doing it very well, spectacular ”, he abounded.