Andrés Lillini pointed out that his players should feel proud

There wasn’t much to add. Long faces, all sad, crestfallen, one by one University Club players They were entering the dressing room in the stadium LumenFieldwhere minutes before they had lost the Second Leg Final against Seattle Soundersfor the Concacaf Champions League.

As soon as the last of the Pumas players entered the locker room, the coach Lillini spoke to them, encouraged them and encouraged them to watch in the duel against Chivas the opportunity to fight for one of the titles what they coveted in the semester.

“Boys, we have to turn the page… this game is already behind us. Pthink that they went very far, we compete, and that’s why they have to feel proud of what they did in the Cup and now… to play with everything against Chivas on Sunday. There’s no time to grieve nor to think about the past; let’s move forward. She fought against adversity, that is the story of Pumas, fight against everything. Let’s go! ”, Lillini pronounced energetically, who has not decided on his future in the team, but with a contract valid until December.

The 3-0 (overall 5-2) there was no doubt which team had been the deserving of the ticket to the Club World Cup of 2023. However, for Pumas, the journey did not end on the night of Wednesday, May 6; in less than a week he will face another finalthe duel of playoff against Chivasin Liga MX on Sunday, Sunday 8, at the Akron Stadium.

IN PREPARATION FOR CHIVAS

Already in Quarry, Pumas held their first training session ahead of Sunday’s duel; The technician then stated:

“we are beaten. We traveled all night, arrived and trained. we can’t loosen. We know that it was a very hard blow from a sporting point of view. But they are extremely bitter drinks that must be resolved quickly because on Sunday we have another final.

“No one has given us anything. We have drawn different stages to reach a final of clubs of Concacaf. It was a very difficult road, with many adversities. We have to make ourselves strong now, with a final on Sunday, which we cannot miss. Being so competitive, these things stick. But soccer gives revenge and Sunday is a very good situation to get up,” he said in statements released by the club.

