Andrés Lillini spoke about the future of 3 key players

The UNAM Pumas are close to reaching the end of the season, both in Liga MX and in Concachampions, so Andrés Lillini, coach of the auriazul team, spoke about the future of several important players, such as Alfredo Talavera, Alan Mozo and Juan Ignacio Dinenno.

In a press conference prior to the second leg of the Conca, against the Seattle Sounders, Lillini assured that the performance of all the players will be evaluated at the end of the season, although he acknowledged that playing the final phases requires a more in-depth analysis to determine the future of some element.

However, the Pumas coach commented that it will be until the end of Clausura 2022 when he can reveal what will happen to Talavera, Mozo and Dinenno, who are rumored to leave the club.

“In the future of the players there is a sports analysis that we are going to reveal once the league competition is over, which is the game we have after this one. Of course, this is very dynamic and the matches are constant analyzes of the players, and playing a final and the playoffs will surely help those of us who have any doubts. But I could tell you that until the end of the league situation”

Regarding his future, Andrés Lillini showed that he is firm in his position as technical director, since the directors of the Pumas are satisfied with the project in which he is at the head; although he recognized that a title practically “guarantees” his continuity.

“Statistically, yes, a title gives a lot of credibility to what one has been doing and to the institution as well. I think the project, beyond the result, is solid. We have to continue it, the president wants to continue down this path that we have been doing, but the strength of a title is something very important, so we have to break this drought that the institution brings yes or yes “

