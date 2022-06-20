Andrés Soler: This was the tragic and unexpected end of the beloved actor of the Cine de Oro

Andres Soler He was one of the most beloved and recognized actors of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema where he was able to shine alongside the greatest luminaries of the moment. about 200 movies, however, not many know what happened to his life after succeeding on the big screenso this time we will make a brief tour of his artistic career and we will tell you what was its tragic and unexpected end.

The real name of this beloved actor was Andres Diaz Pavia was born in Saltillo, Coahuila on November 18, 1898 and although there is very little information about his childhood and adolescence, it is known that it was already as an adult when he discovered his talent as an actor and had his first approaches to the film industry in the early 1930s as well as his brothers, Fernando, Domingo and Julián, who formed one of the most important dynasties of the time.

André Soler (right) began his acting career as an adult. Photo: Special

Andrés Soler made his film debut in 1935 within the movie called “Jealousy” and in the following years he kept playing secondary roles in different movies, however, once the 1940s entered his fame began to grow excessively because could well be a feared villain to a nice comic role so his versatility gave him his own identity, in addition, he began to work with other luminaries of the moment and consecrated himself thanks to films like “Suprema ley” (1936), “Doña Bárbara” (1943) “Bamba” (1948), “El Gran Calavera” (1949) and “Los tres alegrías compadres” (1950).

In addition to shining on the big screen, Andrés Soler also had an intense activity on radio and television and this situation led him to be a highly recognized character in the acting guild because he was one of the main people in charge of looking after the interests of his companions as he was one of the most active members of the group.a National Association of Actors (ANDA), where he was also in charge of creating a hotbed of talent by founding the Academy of Dramatic Art.

“The three cheerful compadres” was one of the most successful films that Andrés Soler starred in. Photo: Special

As far as is known, Andres Soler did not marry and in one of the interviews he offered he assured that the reason for having remained single was because of his multiple occupationswhich prevented him from having time to be with a woman, however, it is known that, in addition to acting, another of his greatest passions was collecting ceramic pieces, especially elephants or everything that had to do with they.

Throughout his brilliant career, Andrés Soler came to participate in more than 190 films where he shared credits with practically all the greatest figures of the moment such as JJorge Negrete, Pedro Armendáriz, Mario Moreno “Cantinflas”, Germán Valdés “Tin Tan”, María Félix, Eulalio González “Piporro”, his own brothers (Fernando, Domingo and Julian) and even with Pedro Infante.

Andrés Soler shone alongside the greatest figures of the moment. Photo: Special

After the end of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, Andrés Soler remained active in acting until the last day of his life and as far as is known, on July 29, 1969, the actor was about to go to the call of the movie “El Hermano de Capulina” (1969), however, after having breakfast he fainted and was transferred to the clinic of the GO where died of a cerebral thrombosis at 70 years old.

Andrés Soler is considered one of the best actors in the entire history of Mexican cinema. Photo: Special

