Andrés Vaca and Gina Holguín will be parents: “He will be a striker for El Tri”

“Claps for Andrés Vaca”. With his most emblematic phrase we congratulate to the narrator of TUDN already Gina Holguinhost of the same chain, who in social networks announced this Monday that they will be new parents of a baby who already has a huge responsibility on him because his dad is promoting him for the Mexican National Team.

Just married at the end of 2021, Holguin and Cow They shared their pregnancy to the congratulations of many colleagues on Televisa. The narrator emerged from the Voice Draft was the first to give the good news on Twitter, stating that “The future 9 del Tri is already heating up”implying that they will be parents of a child.

For her part, Gina did it on Instagram, where sports personalities such as Jimena Sánchez and the also pregnant Kary Correa wished the future parents the best. “You are going to be the best dad in the universe”dedicated the host of TUDN to her partner.

The story of how Andrés Vaca conquered Gina

Undoubtedly one of the most envied guys on sports television for being a narrator for TUDN and for his beautiful wife, Andrew Cow recounted the curious way in which he managed to make Gina Holguinall this in a chat with Toño de Valdés.

“Gina is six years older than me, I was 22 and she was 28, but since I saw her she was my crush, I loved her, but I said to myself: ‘He’s not going to notice a brat. We saw each other very occasionally in the office, just exchanging greetings. Then comes the merger of Televisa and Univisión and we agree on the Tu Tribuna program, “he recalled.

For him, his great secret was “not give him the same as everyone in luxurious places” and being original on the first date, although incredibly he himself declined a first date that he proposed to Holguín.

“From the first day we had a click, but a part of me said that I was getting my hopes up because she is affectionate with everyone (…) One day I threw the hook, I remember that I couldn’t really go out that night but I told her: ‘Let’s go out for an ice cream’ and he accepted, I replied that I couldn’t. Imagine, I invite my crush out, he accepts and I tell him that I can’t anymore, “she said with a laugh.