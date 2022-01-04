Andrew Cuomo, accusations of sexual abuse fall on the assistant- Corriere.it

from Online editing

The announcement made by the Albany district attorney three days before the hearing for the former governor of the state of New York

The Albany County District Attorney has announced that he will drop the criminal charge against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for forcibly touching his aide in 2020. David Soares’ decision came three days before the former Democratic governor appeared in court. While defining the alleged victim as cooperative and credible, the prosecutor explained that after reviewing all the available evidence we concluded that we cannot continue the trial.

The woman’s name does not appear in the report, but she identifies herself as Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo’s assistants. The young woman said the former governor slipped his hand over her blouse and grabbed her breasts when they were alone in an office at her residence in late 2020. Cuomo resigned in August due to sexual harassment allegations from part of several women. Commisso’s testimony was included in the report released in August by the state attorney general, Letitia James, which alleged that Cuomo sexually assaulted 11 women, a dossier that eventually led to his farewell.