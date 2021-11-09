Andrew Garfield: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

Among the most talented performers of his generation, Andrew Garfield has shown over the years that he is not passing through the cinema scene. By participating in well-known arthouse films, as well as in great blockbusters, the actor has established himself for his versatility, reaching some of the greatest awards in the Hollywood industry.

Here are 10 things you don’t know about Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield: his films

1. He starred in famous feature films. The actor makes his cinema debut with the film Lions for lambs (2007), where he plays an important role, and then gets noticed in Boy A (2007), The other woman of the king (2008), Parnassus – The man who wanted to deceive the devil (2009) and Do not leave me (2010), where he stars alongside Keira Knightley. He tests himself further with the film The Social Network (2010), where he stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg, and thanks to which it acquires greater notoriety. He then plays the role of Spider-Man for the movies The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro (2014), where he shares the scene with Emma Stone. After starring in 99 Homes (2015), is definitively consecrated thanks to films Silence (2016) and The Battle of Hacksaw Ridge (2016), of Mel Gibson. In recent years he has instead starred in Your every breath (2017), Under the Silver Lake (2018), Mainstream (2020), Tammy Faye’s eyes (2021) and Tick… ​​Tick… ​​Boom! (2021).

2. He is the protagonist of a well-known short film. In 2010, during the period of his great cinematographic successes, the actor participates in the role of the protagonist in the short film I’m Here, the director Spike Jonze. The short, which will be the starting point for the next one Her, tells the story of Sheldon and Francesca, two robots who live an unusual and eventful love story in a sci-fi Los Angeles. Particularly appreciated, the work tells in a simple but engaging way how much one can be willing to sacrifice oneself for love.

3. Received an Oscar nomination. In 2017 the actor received his first nomination for Best Actor at the prestigious Oscars. Nominee for the role of Desmond Doss in the film The Battle of Hacksaw Ridge, the actor will not report the victory, gone to Casey Affleck for Manchester by the sea, but it will allow him to definitively consecrate himself and to open a new and rich phase of his career.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone

4. Had an affair with the well-known actress. Met each other on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man, Garfield and the Academy Award winner Emma Stone revealed in 2011 that they are a couple, quickly becoming one of the most talked about on the Hollywood scene. However, the two never made their relationship spectacular, avoiding attracting too much media attention. Likewise, when in 2015 they decide to break up they do it quietly, keeping it as private as possible.

5. They remained great friends. Despite the breakup, the two actors have never denied that they still feel a lot of affection for each other. Garfield has indeed declared himself to be the actress’s biggest fan, and by the time she won the Oscar for La La Land, he was the first to get up to applaud her, thus concretely showing the respect and affection that still flows between them.

Andrew Garfield is Spider-Man

6. She cried when she first put on the costume. Playing a superhero in the cinema is the dream of many actors, playing a beloved superhero like Spider-Man is a rare privilege. It is therefore not surprising that at the moment of the first rehearsal of the famous costume the actor began to cry with emotion. This is a detail that Garfield remembers with pleasure, and which reveals his devotion to the character.

7. He studied the movement of spiders. To prepare for the role, the actor watched many documentaries dedicated to arachnids to study their movements and make them his own as much as possible. During the filming, many members of the crew were impressed by his work on the subject, going so far as to state that more than the costume that made him Spider-Man was the way he moved.

Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

8. Denied his involvement in the film. One of the biggest questions related to the new Spider-Man movie, with Tom Holland protagonist, is that relating to the presence or absence of the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire and Garfield. To date, the production has been careful not to confirm or deny any rumor about it. If it is known that the villains of the previous films dedicated to the character will be in the film, it is therefore not known whether or not there will be the other versions of the superhero. Garfield, in particular, has said that questions about his involvement are on the agenda for him, and each time he has denied his presence in the film. According to many, however, his is just a way to preserve what could be a big surprise.

Andrew Garfield is not on Instagram

9. Does not have a social media account. Garfield has always been very careful to keep his private life out of the spotlight of celebrity. To date, in fact, there is very little news about him outside of the workplace and the lack of information also contributes to the non-existence of the actor’s official social accounts. Garfield, in fact, confirmed that he is not registered on any platform of this type, not even on Instagram, just to avoid the intrusiveness of others. However, there are some fan pages dedicated to the actor, thanks to which you can stay informed about his activities.

Andrew Garfield: age and height

10. Andrew Garfield was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, August 20, 1983. The actor is 1.79 meters tall.

Source: IMDb