Andrew Garfield also had to lie to Emma Stone

Andrew Garfield he has woven a dense web of “lies” in which his previous co-star has also become entangled Emma Stone. The actor has, in fact, hidden several details regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home.

His presence in the film was strictly confidential, and Garfield worked so excellently for keep the secret from even lying to Emma. During a recent podcast appearance Happy Sad Confused by Josh Horowitz, the Hollywood star admitted several lies he had to tell before the film was released in theaters.

His cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home was top secret, so not even the co-star of Amazing Spider-Man he knew ahead of time. Garfield admitted:

Emma kept texting me, asking ‘are you in this new Spider-Man movie?’, And I would say I didn’t know what he was talking about, so she would say ‘Shut up, just tell me!’. It was fun going on like this with her. Then, when he saw the movie, he told me I was an idiot.

Andrew Garfield first took on the role of Spider-Man in 2012 with The Amazing Spider-Man. He recently returned to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brought into the world of Tom Holland from a rift in the multiverse. Together with a Spider-Man from yet another universe, namely the historian Tobey Maguire, Garfield and Holland created the mother of all superhero teams.

The actor had previously talked about the effort with which he had to deny, without hesitation, his involvement in the Marvel Studios film. In fact, he defined stressful moving forward amid the speculations that saw him as a participant, and the pressing questions that rained down from all his acquaintances.

In the aftermath of his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home (when even Emma Stone had already found out), Andrew Garfield said he wanted a return as Spider-Man. Bringing Garfield’s version of Spider-Man back to the big screen could be a great gift for fans, who already seem to agree with the idea.

Recall that another film highly anticipated by fans is coming in April, that is Morbius. The film has been postponed several times, and the cause could be Garfield’s presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home.