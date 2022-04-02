Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller end their relationship, just a month after making it public

Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Alyssa Miller have ended their relationship, a month after making their debut as a couple on the red carpet of the SAG Awards.

According to information from Mirrorthe 38-year-old actor and the American model agreed to go their separate ways, after several months of romance.

“Andrew and Alyssa were a really beautiful couple and things were going great at first.…They were together for quite a while before they went public, but work schedules mean it’s been really hard to see each other”, declared a source close to the famous.

Andrew Garfield at the last Oscar Awards gala, where he was nominated for “Best Actor” for the film “Tick, Tick… Boom!” walked alone on the red carpet, something that certainly caught the eye.

“There were some differences between them and it was decided that they would be better apart”he added.

The celebrity couple sparked strong romance rumors since last November when they were seen walking around New York holding hands.

Alyssa dated Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014 and Tame Impala musician Cam Avery. While, Andrew Garfield had an affair with actress Emma Stone, with whom he shared credits in the tape “Spider-Man”.