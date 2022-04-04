Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller end their relationship

Tal and as it had been rumored in recent times since they stopped appearing together in their public appearances, Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller they would have put an end to the sentimental relationship that united them since last autumn. This is confirmed by ‘The Sun’ based on the testimony of a source very close to the couple.

According to information from this medium, the break between the 38-year-old actor and the 32-year-old model would be motivated by a problem that has been with a “really beautiful” couple and in which “things went very well at first”, which is none other than the inability to reconcile their busy schedules.

“It’s been something Lasted for Andrew, because he would have loved to share all the emotions of the awards season with someone he loves, but he couldn’t. He is keeping his head up and taking a few months to himself after these hectic weeks,” the source told The Sun.

“They were together for quite some time before it came to light, but their calendars and work schedules make it very difficult for them to see each other. In addition, it has become clear that there were some differences between them and that is why, at least for now, they have decided that they are better off separately,” he would add.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that the interpreter of ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’, ‘Silence’ or ‘Hasta el último hombre’ breaks up with a girlfriend, because before starting to go out with Alyssa Miller he would have other unsuccessful experiences with Shannon Woodward, Emma Stone and Rita prays.