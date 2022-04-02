Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend Alyssa Miller break up: report

ads

His only senses are tingling.

Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend, Alyssa Miller, reportedly split just a month after making their red carpet debut as a couple.

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it’s been very difficult to see each other,” a source told The Sun on Friday. “On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided that they would be better apart, at least for now.”

The source told the British newspaper that Garfield and Miller were a “really beautiful couple” and that things “went really well at first,” but they couldn’t make it work in the end.

“It was disappointing for Andrew because he would have loved to share the excitement of awards season with someone he loved, but it wasn’t meant to be,” the source added.

The “Amazing Spider-Man” star is said to be doing well despite the circumstances and trying to stay positive.

“He keeps his chin up and takes some time for himself after a hectic few months,” the source told the outlet.

Representatives for Garfield and Miller did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Ex rumors first sparked dating rumors last fall. RMBI / BACKGRID

Garfield, 38, and Miller, 32, made their love public while attending the 2022 SAG Awards together on Feb. 27.

Just days before their red carpet debut, the duo were spotted out on a tennis court in Malibu, where they showed off plenty of PDAs ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“[They] they were certainly happy in each other’s company and weren’t hiding anything,” an eyewitness told E! News at the moment.

The Oscar-nominated “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” The Sports Illustrated star and swimsuit model were first seen together in November 2021.

Miller previously dated Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014 and was rumored to have had a brief marriage to Tame Impala musician Cam Avery in 2018. Meanwhile, Garfield has dated several women in Hollywood, including “Spider-Man” co-star Emma Stone. and singer Rita Ora.

