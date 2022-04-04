Andrew Garfield and Zendaya, the emotional reunion at the Oscars that stole spotlights

Andrew Garfield with Zendaya, protagonists of Spider-Man: There is no Home who are now competing to win an Oscar. (ABC via Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield and Zendaya protagonists of one of the most emotional scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home that sealed an unbeatable 2021 for both, they once again thrilled fans with their epic reunion on the red carpet at the Oscars.

The moment of reunion stole cameras wholesale. Andrew saw his partner in the distance and called her so they could take their picture. Zendaya, who has taken to the screens with euphoriais in charge of giving life to MJ in the arachnid universe of Tom Holland and in the last film he showed a special chemistry with Garfield.

In the scene that raised them, MJ falls into the void and her boyfriend, Peter Parker from Holland, tries to save her but is captured by the Green Goblin. About to die, Zendaya’s character is saved thanks to Garfield’s Peter Parker. The sequence drinks directly from the scene in which Garfield, in his own universe, cannot save Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) from an identical fall. Spider-Man watches Stacy die at his own hands, but seven years later he redeems himself to rescue MJ from a tragic fate.

There is no doubt that Garfield and Zendaya are two of the most valued actors by fans today. Their natural charisma has reserved a privileged place for them among the public. Proof of this was the impact they generated mainly on Twitter.

Social media users highlighted the moment they both met on the red carpet and were full of praise. Thanks to their participation in the Marvel universe, fans consent to them in each public appearance and more on this occasion, in which they agreed to reissue, in some way, the emotional scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

