Andrew Garfield and Zendaya unite in epic interview: “You made me cry”

Magazine Variety launched the new season of his popular talk show, Actors on Actors. This time, inviting some of the most outstanding actors in the last year on television. So they start to warm up engines of what will be the 2022 Emmy Awards.

His first couple of guests were Andrew Garfield and Zendaya.. The actors, who worked together on Spider-Man: No Way Home, got together to talk about their roles more plaintiffs to date and the fanaticism they have for each other.

The interview between Andrew Garfield and Zendaya

Andrew Garfield and Zendaya are two of the favorites for the Emmy Awards 2022. Him for his performance in the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven and her for her acclaimed role in the second season of euphoria, which has already won him an Emmy Award previously.

In the interview of Variety, The Oscar nominee showered the actress with praise and assured that she was very moved by her performance. “I want to make you feel very uncomfortable and say that it is one of the most incredible things that I have seen an actor do in a long time”Garfield started at Zendaya’s laughter.

“You made me cry. I felt that there was no performance. I felt that you were living something in a very authentic way»Andrew continued about his acclaimed performance. “Rue became a amalgamation of my experiences, his experiences [Sam Levinson]Y our collective pain from the eyes of an addict”, she replied.

«I was very afraid to record that chapter. It was written long before the pandemic and I was very afraid to do it »confessed Zendaya about the fifth chapter of the second season of Euphoria. It is for this that many bet on her at the Emmys.

But not everything was so serious in the conversation between Andrew Garfield and Zendaya. On the occasion also They referred to the memes that the series caused. “It became a sporting event. I think it’s a lot of fun.”said the actress.

However, he confesses that it also worried him. “I was a little worried. She thought, Are they watching the series? How can they write and be watching the chapter at the same time?he added.