Andrew Garfield breaks the silence on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Although it was the real secret of Pulcinella in the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the much-rumored return of the previous incarnations of the character of Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, united to help the Spidey’s Tom Holland. Notably, Garfield’s version of Peter Parker still upset by the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 it was certainly received by fans and by the actor himself as a “second chance”, precisely to recover from the abyss into which the hero fell after the sequel to Marc Webb’s film.

In a recent interview with Variety (original news here), Garfield talked about the experience of working at No Way Home, stating that the scene where Garfield’s Peter lunges to save MJ Watson (Zendaya) was certainly one of the most important for her character, as it was the only way to remedy (at least morally) the death of her beloved Gwen. The actor explained that the act served to heal the wound of the most traumatic moment of his own life, making sure that Holland’s Peter doesn’t have to experience the same drama. Have one second chance It was therefore a very important thing for Garfield, as Gwen’s “spirit”, pure and loving, lives in effect even in the character played by Zendaya.

But not only that: Andrew Garfield also explained that he was deeply surprised after receiving the call from Marvel And Sony, about his eventual participation in the film, as he in no way expected to have a conversation again about how to play Peter Parker on the big screen. Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige and Jon Watts convinced the actor with a fun and thematically interesting version of the character, plus the fact that – as an early Spider-Man fan – just the idea of ​​seeing three Wall Climbers in the same movie was a daydream for him. Garfield himself. The creative team of No Way Home in fact, he framed the three Spider-Men as they were three brothers, each of a different age, united by a common purpose. On Amazon you will find the first two films of the saga dedicated to Peter Parker at a special price, Spider-Man: Homecoming And Spider-Man: Far From Home, in case you want to do a little general review.