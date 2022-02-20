Andrew Garfield Didn’t Make Any More Spider-Man Movies For One Incredible Reason

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

andrew-garfield-spiderman.png

One of the questions that fans asked themselves is why the American was not the absolute protagonist of the last film as he had been doing. The truth is Andrew Garfield He had a great performance, but the films did not have the collection that the production company expected. However, the main reason is that at that time Spiderman was not yet part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the films were produced by Columbia Pictures, a company owned by sony picturesthe studio that owns the film rights to the spider hero.

By then Andrew Garfield He was 24 years old and was already a recognized actor in the industry, but he established himself in Boy A, which earned him the BAFTA Award for “Best Actor”. In this television series he played ex-convict Jack Burridge, who is paroled after serving his sentence for the murder he committed as a child. After several projects, in 2012 he got the opportunity to play Peter Parker. Andrew Garfield was 29 years old when he filmed The Amazing SpidermanColumbia Pictures’ fourth film based on this character and the first film in a reboot of the Marvel Comics film franchise.

andrew garfield tick tick boom.png

The American worked with Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy, and with Rhys Ifans, as Dr. Curt Connors. The film portrays Peter Parker developing his superpowers in high school and the film broke box office records grossing over US$750 million. The success was such that he was called to The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electrothe sequel, which premiered in 2014 and with a Andrew Garfield, 31. Stone returned to reprise her role as Gwen Stacy, while Electro was played by Jamie Foxx. His role as Peter Parker was so well recognized that in the latest installment Spider-Man: No Way Home, they decided to re-include him alongside the Tobey Maguire version.

The actor has been nominated for numerous awards throughout his career, including an Oscar for Best Actor and a Golden Globe for Best Drama Actor. Recently, he got an Oscar nomination for his performance in Tick, Tick…BOOM! The actor has not yet revealed what his next projects will be, but it is not ruled out that Marvel will continue to take him into account for his franchise.