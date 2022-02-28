Andrew Garfield finally opens up about his future as Spider-Man: is he back?

Andrew Garfield is in a great professional moment and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe want to see him again as Spider-Man. Came back?

Spider-Man: No Way Home has already passed through the cinema and left us one of the most epic scenes in the history of the seventh art: The SpiderVerse! The on-screen reunion of the three live-action Spideys. This way,Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield They stood in for Peter Parker and wowed audiences around the world with incredible action sequences and emotionally charged moments.

In that sense, the fandom is claiming Andrew Garfield for his return for a third installment of The Amazing Spider-Manand thus complete a trilogy that was cut short once the executives of Marvel decided that the wall-crawler of the MCU is another actor, in this case, Tom Holland.

Andrew Garfield is Spider-Man again?

The truth is that the version of the hero played by Andrew Garfield had an important role in No Way Homewhere he saved MJ (Zendaya) from certain death in a sequence very similar to the one that ended the life of his girlfriend Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in the second entry of the films starring the Academy Award nominee for Tick, tick, boom!

Now and within the SAG Awards 2022, Variety had the opportunity to speak with the interpreter and ask him about his possible return for a third installment of The Amazing Spider-Man. What did he say Andrew Garfield? “No, it’s not in my plans. They are going to call me a liar all my life, because this has been like the story of Pedrito and the wolf… Here comes the wolf”replied the actor with humor.

The truth is Andrew Garfield is considered “higher” to continue bringing Peter Parker to life on the big screen: “I’m too old, but they asked me for this occasion and it was a nice thing”sincerely remarked the actor who was happy for his character when “his Spidey” had the chance to save MJ and thus close the circle with what happened in the past with Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.