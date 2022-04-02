Andrew Garfield imitates Will Smith’s slap after the 2022 Oscars in viral video

ads

Even Andrew Garfield couldn’t get over the slap in the face that was heard around the world.

While leaving the 2022 Oscars, the Best Actor nominee was seen walking up to a group of friends and saying, “What the hell are you guys doing?” before punching the air and laughing.

The on-camera moment, which was posted to the unCrazed YouTube account on Thursday, mimicked Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face at Sunday’s awards show.

It wasn’t Garfield’s only viral moment that night. He was previously seen texting in the middle of the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

“Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too,” one viewer tweeted along with a screenshot of the 38-year-old former “Spider-Man” star. , looking at his phone in the audience.

Andrew Garfield was caught imitating Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the 2022 Oscars. AFP via Getty Images

“Andrew Garfield is so real for being on his phone looking at Will Smith’s tweets at the Oscars,” wrote another.

“Andrew Garfield checking his phone like ‘This just happened,'” a third fan added.

At another point in the night, Smith, 53, and Garfield were seen chatting, and the “Tick, Tick…Boom!” The star even went to hug his fellow nominee.

Fans mocked Garfield for being on his phone during the awards show. Getty Images

Smith made headlines Sunday after Rock, 57, jokingly compared his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head to Demi Moore’s bald “GI Jane” character while presenting an award. After seeing that Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, was upset, the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum stormed onto the stage and punched a dazed Rock.

Smith later apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees while accepting the Best Actor award for his role in “King Richard.” The next day, he issued a formal apology to Rock on social media.

Garfield seemed to have no hard feelings after losing the Best Actor award to Smith. Getty Images

The Academy said it is investigating the incident in a “formal review” that will “explore further actions and consequences” for Smith’s actions.

The organization has since claimed that it asked the actor to leave the show and he “refused,” but TMZ’s sources alleged that officials had differing opinions on the matter, so they never actually came to a decision.

