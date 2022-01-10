Andrew Garfield in a new Spider-Man movie? “I am open to the idea”

If you haven’t seen it Spider-Man: No Way Home, we recommend that you save the article and read it later. Having made the necessary premise, Andrew Garfield gave a new thrill to his fans who for years have been craving his comeback in tights. The actor gained strong popularity playing Peter Parker in the duology of The Amazing Spider-Man acting alongside Emma Stone. Most recently, he appeared in a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, thanks to the plot that brought all the villain of previous Peter Parker films. And, consequently, it also involved the other interpreters of Spider-Man on the big screen. In addition to Andrew Garfield e Tom Holland, in the third Spider-Man movie he also appeared Tobey Maguire. But, reflecting on a possible return of his Peter, Andrew Garfield seems to have very clear ideas.

Andrew Garfield would return to play Spider-Man

After months of speculation, with Spider-Man: No Way Home at the cinema it was impossible to deny one’s involvement. Andrew Garfield gave a recent interview to Variety explaining his position on a possible return in the guise of his Peter Parker. “I mean, yes, I would definitely be open to the possibility if the idea feels right. Peter and Spider-Man are characters focused on duty and the idea of ​​doing good. Peter is a working class boy from Queens who knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework if there was an opportunity to step back and tell more about that story, but I should feel very confident in the story and confident in myself “.

The actor also unbuttoned himself on resumed from Spider-Man: No Way Home. “We shot Tobey and I for two weeks, but I think we managed to get something that wasn’t just appearing for a hello“. The last time Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker was in 2014 with The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a film that left a lot of bitterness in the mouth of fans because of his tragic conclusion.

Unfortunately, the cold reception at the box office convinced Sony not to continue with the making of the third film. But, eight years later, there could be another opportunity and the credit goes to the interest rekindled with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield is the most moving scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield explained that he gladly participated in the new Spider-Man movie also to try to answer the questions left open after the death of Gwen. “There were so many unanswered questions for my Peter where we left him. I got to take a step back and allow it to heal“. His Peter Parker got to redeem themselves saving MJ as he couldn’t with Gwen. “My Spider-Man managed to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship in a way. And to heal the wounds of that traumatic event. He wanted to make sure Tom Holland’s Spider-Man didn’t follow his own fate. And there is something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant having a second chance to save Gwen“.

The actor reflects on the scene in which save MJ by Zendaya. “I will say that that image, while trying to save MJ, is really beautiful and made every effort worth making. And then the spirit that Zendaya instills in MJ is sincere, pure and loving and reminds me of the same approach that Emma used with Gwen“. Sony has not currently commented on Andrew Garfield’s possible future in the Spider-Man universe.

