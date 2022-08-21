Entertainment

Andrew Garfield is photographed shirtless and this is how his fans reacted

Andrew Garfieldremembered for starring in ‘The Amazing Spiderman’ in 2012 with Emma Stone, surprised his followers with a photo in which he posed with a shirt, revealing the worked muscles he has, causing Internet users to create images about his feelings.

It was through Twitter that the account @GeekZoneGZ who published it, and accompanied it with a brief text, in which he mentioned that the photo was of the day, and that highlighted the age of the actor, who at more than 40 years old still has an athletic body, which he revealed in said publication.

