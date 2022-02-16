Andrew Garfield is the portrait of happiness in these photos with his girlfriend Alyssa Miller

Love brings joy, just like the one painted on the face of Andrew Garfield!

The actor was intercepted by the paparazzi as he walked hand in hand with his girlfriend Alyssa Miller and in the photos you can see him laughing heartily … See for yourself if it’s not the portrait of happiness, clicking here for pictures shared from the Instagram account of JustJared!

Andrew Garfield with colleague Tom Holland – getty images

These photos were taken after Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller have played tennis together in Malibu, California: it seems they both have a passion for the sport, as it is not the first time they have been spotted walking off the tennis court.

The new couple alert was triggered last Novemberwhen they were seen hand in hand in New York.

Alyssa Miller is an American model and has 32 years old. In 2013, she dated the actor Jake Gyllenhaal. She was then married to the musician Cam Avery for less than a year in 2018.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield – getty images

Andrew Garfield has instead 38 years old and her best known past romance is the one with Emma Stoneco-star in The Amazing Spider-Man. They broke up in 2015.

