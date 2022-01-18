Andrew Garfield lied to Stone about his presence in No Way home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the last chapter of the Spider-Man MCU saga starring Tom Holland, make their return as Peter Parker Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, their presence remained secret until the last second and therefore on more than one occasion the two actors had to deny their participation in the project. Garfield, host of the podcast Happy Sad Confused by Josh Horowitz, told how he had to keep a secret even with close friends like Emma Stone, actress with whom he shared the set in the Amazing saga.

Emma kept writing to me – says Andrew Garfield. He was asking me, “Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?” And I: “I don’t know what you’re talking about!” And she: “Shut up, just tell me.” the I didn’t tell her anything, I kept lying to everyone, even to her, it was really funny. And then he finally saw the movie and said to me: “You’re an idiot!”

Recently the actor, interviewed by The Wrap, spoke precisely of this need to keep the secret about his presence in No Way Home and how it was all very stressful.

It was pretty stressful but also weirdly funny – he said in that case. There were times when I thought, “God, I hate lying. I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, ”but I continued to see it as a game. And I kept putting myself in the shoes of a fan of that character, which isn’t hard to do. I put myself in that position and thought, “I wish I knew? Would I like to be made fun of? I wish they lied to me? I would like to keep wondering if these actors are there or not? Would I like to find out by going to the cinema?

What do you think of these words of Andrew Garfield?