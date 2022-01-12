Andrew Garfield may return as Spider-Man, but without Emma Stone

It looks like (SPOILER if you haven’t seen the last one yet Spiderman) putting on the Spider-Man suit again in Spider-Man no way home gave Andrew Garfield the desire to once again step into the role of the famous hero.

After all the actor winner of a Golden Globe 2022 for best performance in a musical or film comedy thanks to the role in the Netflix musical Tick ​​Tick boom! he should have already concluded his trilogy linked to Spider-Man back in 2014 but then, due to the not exactly amazing collections of The Amazing Spider-Man And The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (where he starred alongside the then girlfriend Emma Stone) the project was interrupted and remained in the drawer until today.

Fans of the Marvel hero went crazy to see Andrew as Peter Parker alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in No way home, especially after the fate of the Spider-Man of Garfield is left “open” to a possible return which, today, seems to be more concrete than ever. The 38-year-old actor in fact said he was willing to give a worthy conclusion to his hero, just as happened to the other two trilogies dedicated to Spider-Man.

“Peter and Spider-Man are characters focused on community service and the greater good. Peter a working-class boy from Queens who knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic, ”explained Emma Stone’s ex-boyfriend about the possibility of making a third film dedicated to the hero who casts spider webs. “I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework if there was an opportunity to step back and tell something more about that story”, continued Andrew, who then let himself go about the “cosmically beautiful” ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where his character is able to save MJ (aka Zendaya) by managing to redeem himself after not being able to do the same with the love of his life Gwen Stacy (aka Emma Stone) in the trilogy of The Amazing Spider-Man who saw him as the protagonist.

“My Spider-Man managed to save the story of his potential younger brother, which led him to treat the most traumatic moment of his own life by making sure that” his brother “was not destined for the same fate”, explained the 38-year-old actor, who later concluded that “For Peter it meant having a second chance to save Gwen.” A second possibility that Andrew talks about which also Amy Pascal, producer of the films of Spider-Man, who said they are already working on other films dedicated to the Marvel Studios franchise.

«This is not the last film of Spider-Man»Assured Amy, also admitting that Holland will soon return as Peter Parker: «We are preparing to make the next film by Spider-Man with Tom Holland and Marvel. We think of this as three films, ”Pascal concluded.

