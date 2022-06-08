Andrew Garfield praised Zendaya for her performance in ‘Euphoria’: ‘It’s one of the most remarkable things I’ve ever seen an actor do’

Actors Andrew Garfield and Zendaya were brought face to face by Variety, in a chat in which they praised each other for their roles in the series “Spider-Man: No way home” and “Euphoria”. They also talked about their work as actors.

As soon as the talk started, Andrew Garfield congratulated Zendaya for his performance in “Euphoria”especially in chapter five, where her character, Rue, falls into despair and goes to great lengths to get drugs.

“I want to make you feel very uncomfortable and tell you that this is one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen an actor do in recent memory,” he said. garfieldwho praised the aforementioned chapter and asked, “How did you make sure you were okay while doing that?”

Zendaya appreciated the praise and commented that it was harsh, adding that after the episode aired, she received many calls from friends asking about her health.

Zendaya praised the work of Andrew Garfield

Then it was the turn of Zendayawho said she was amazed by the different tones of voice that Andrew Garfield gives his characters, whether in “Spider-Man: No way home” or in his last series “By command of heaven”.

“With creative choices, it takes me a moment to figure it out, but I love having something solid to hold on to in the process. Actually, an accent, a voice, and a physicality can be triggers to get back into character. I am looking for the forgotten aspects of myself that I can activate,” he replied. garfield.

Following, Zendaya She pointed out that she loves being an actress, but sometimes she tries not to take herself so seriously, because she feels that there are people who do more important things. What Andrew Garfield He replied that his brother is a doctor, and that while he can play one, he cannot do the same as him.

However, Zendaya pointed out that she still knows that their work has an impact on the public: “I think that for me, being at the service of healing other people through my work means that what I am doing makes sense.”

On his participation in “Spider-Man: No way home”

And just talking about delivering something to the public, b proposed to talk about “Spider-Man: No way home”, film in which both acted. “Seeing them spend that moment together was special, but also the effect it had on so many people,” said the actress of the joint participation of Andrew GarfieldTobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

“I love the idea that maybe Tom’s Peter would have suffered the same fate as Andrew’s Peter if Andrew somehow hadn’t come into that universe,” Garfield replied.

Zendaya He also referred to how much fun he had filming with the three Spider-Men, indicating that they did not stop laughing behind the scenes. That was also the first time she shared roles with Andrew Garfield who also noted that he had a great time.

