Andrew Garfield recounts the first scene from No Way Home he was told

During one of the new episodes of Actors on Actors by Variety, Andrew Garfield spoke with Rachel Zegler from West Side Story of their respective works. During their chat, Garfield went into the details of one of the most beloved scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home: the one where his Peter saves MJ (Zendaya).

The scene was a tribute to how his Peter hadn’t been able to save Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in The Amazing Spider-Man 2and in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he was able to overcome that trauma by successfully saving MJ in much the same way. According to Garfield, that was the first ever scene the de creative team presented to him, giving his Spider-Man an arc of redemption in this multiverse narrative:

“The first scene that was proposed to me, there is a very emotional moment, a rescue that my character is a part of. It seemed like the most healing thing for my Peter Parker. Through universes able to save my younger brother’s love in this other multidimensional universe. It seemed deep enough. I was like, “Oh, well, this is a creepy fate, ‘Sliding Doors’ stuff.”

