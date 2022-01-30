Andrew Garfield reveals who told Spider-Man: No Way Home

Since when Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived at the cinema bringing with him many welcome returns, Andrew Garfield gave tons of interviews rattling off interesting details about his cameo. It’s been a while since he played Peter Parker on the big screen in The Amazing Spider-Man, yet not even a day seems to have passed, especially for the person concerned. The actor, guest of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, confirmed that he had kept the secret for two years. Who saw the third starring film Tom Holland by now he will know that in Spider: No Way Home in addition to being involved all the previous villains of the Spider-Man films, the previous interpreters of Spider-Man also return. Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield, who starred in the first trilogy and the subsequent duology respectively, donned the red and blue costume for one last, great adventure.

Andrew Garfield: “Only three people knew about my cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home“

When fans discovered that the villain of the previous Spider-Man movies, they hoped and imagined that at that point Sony and Marvel would bring it back to the scene as well Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield to help Peter Parker’s Tom Holland. However, all three actors always denied it, at least until the film hit theaters. Andrew Garfield, in particular, has always denied his involvement, even lying to his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone. As he told Ellen DeGeneres: “I lied to everyone for a good two years, lied on the internet and it was fun to keep it a secret. I felt like I was planning a surprise birthday party for a group of people who I knew would appreciate it“.

He may have lied to everyone, but Andrew Garfield also confirmed that he disclosed it to someone. The only ones to know about his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home they were his parents and the brother, as well as Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland of course. Also, to return as his Peter Parker, the actor wore his original stage costume. He discussed it during the podcast Happy Sad Confused, explaining that to fit it again he had to train hard. “I’m still in good shape … no, I actually had to get back on my feet, my coach helped me. I was very, very nervous about it. No one would have wanted to see an aged, plump boy in a Spider-Man costume“.

