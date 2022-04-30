Andrew Garfield, Sandra Bullock and other celebrities who announced an unexpected retirement – ​​New Woman

Having a career in Hollywood can be the dream of many, after all, there is a lot of glamor and luxury that guarantees a carefree life. However, not everything is fun as there are also many pressures, in addition to the fact that it is an extremely demanding job.

We all deserve a break but sometimes we forget that our favorite stars need a break too. These famous people surprised us with the news of a total retirement, a pause or a momentary break in their career.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Sandra Bullock in “Miss Congeniality” (1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All rights reserved)

The star of “The Lost City” surprised everyone after assuring that he wants to retire. Bullock, 57, spoke with People about his decision to take a break from the big screen and what that really means.

It is known that the actress usually takes long breaks to focus on her personal life and this will be no exception. Sandra is the mother of an 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, so she knows that they are in a stage where they need her very much.

“I’m not retiring, I’m just not going to spend time in front of the camera for a while,” he said. “I have beautiful babies. I’d rather watch them.”

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield is Spiderman Photo: Facebook. Image By:

Andrew is the sensation of the moment after being showered with accolades for his work on the film “Tick, Tick…Boom!” and “Spider-Man No Way Home.” The actor is undoubtedly one of the great promises of the industry, so he was surprised when the news of an alleged retirement made headlines in entertainment media.

The Oscar-nominated actor confessed that everything has been a confusion because although he said that he would “rest a little”, it does not mean that he will retire but that he will simply pause to take vacations.

“I’m officially retired… I’m done,” he said sarcastically in the interview that sparked rumors of his retirement. “I have enough money to live in a caravan for the rest of my life.”

Garfield finally clarified: “No, I don’t know where that came from. I’m just on vacation.”

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz

In 2014, Cameron Diaz was at the top of the industry when he announced that he was retiring to focus on other projects and start a family. Many did not think that it would be permanent or that it would last so long, however, the actress has kept her word, while she has shown how happy she is now.

“I know a lot of people won’t get it. But it’s so intense to work at that level and be so public and put yourself out there… I stopped, really looked at my life and saw what I had. condition [perdido]… When you’re making a movie… They’re yours… For months, you don’t have time for anything else… I basically had to retract and take responsibility for my own life. That’s my job. There are a lot of things that I had to fix, a lot of relationships that I had to repair, a lot of relationships that I had to build that were missing in my life,” Cameron said in an interview with Gwyneth. Paltrow.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen Photo: Agencies

The Olsen twins were big stars during their childhood so by the time they retired, they already had quite a few years of experience. After attending NYU and launching their fashion design careers, they decided to completely retire from acting in 2012.

“It was time to take a step back in the process. She wanted to work on other things. Doesn’t mean he’s not interested in Hollywood. I like the way it works, I like the people that are involved and the sense of possibility.” But if I ever come back, it won’t be as an actress,” Ashley told Vanity Fair.