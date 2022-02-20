Andrew Garfield says his mother’s death left him in ‘extreme pain’

Andrew Garfield revealed that his mother’s death left him in “extreme pain” and how he had been unable to do “anything” for a while.

The 38-year-old actor’s mother died of pancreatic cancer in 2019, shortly before filming his Oscar-nominated role in Tick, Tick…Boom!

Detailing the impact of his loss to Jackie Long on Channel 4, Andrew wistfully said it left him feeling lost and disoriented, adding: “With a loss like this, the world is reshuffling.”

He explained: “It’s very difficult, I think with a loss like this, the world rearranges itself and I say I know I’m not the only one in that experience.”

It’s so weird because it feels so unique when it happens, if I feel like my God, I’m the only one who has lost his mother, because it feels so lonely and so subtle.

I was in so much pain and I didn’t want to for a while, I couldn’t do anything.

“I was kind of lost and the world didn’t make sense, and it still does, because I miss her so much, and I hope it never makes sense because I always want to miss her.”

(Pictured with Lynn and Dad Richard in 2018)

Andrew was winning rave reviews and awards for his portrayal of Tick, Tick…Boom! Poet and songwriter Jonathan Larson, who passed away suddenly the morning of Rent’s first premiere.

And while the movie star, also known for his role as Spider-Man, says his mother was “proud” of his film career, she was even more elated by the way he treats people in everyday life.

He said on the show: “She was proud of my achievements but she was much more proud of the way I handled someone at Sainsbury’s or Asda who was checking us out for groceries, she was someone who cared about the little kindness in the lifetime”. .»

Explaining how his mother has always influenced him, he continued, “If I’m cranky with someone, if I’m having a rough day and someone walks past me and they’ve been nice to me and I’m rude, I’ll feel a little hand. on my shoulder, it’ll be my mom’s hand and I hear her say ‘Andrew’ and I’ll come back and say I’m sorry, that was a little rude of me.

“I hope he doesn’t take his hand off my shoulder like that.”

It comes as Netflix viewers were stunned by composer Jonathan Larson’s “incredible” performance of Andrew in the new musical.

Starring Andrew and Vanessa Hudgens, the film is a semi-autobiographical story about composer and playwright Jonathan in the early days of his life as he struggles to turn 30 and the harsh realities of life as a struggling artist.

(Pictured with her parents in 2006)

He spent years working in a restaurant in New York and living in a small apartment, which didn’t even have heating, while trying to be a composer and playwright.

Larson tragically died, at the age of 35, of aortic dissection in 1996 the night before the off-Broadway opening of the musical RENT.

The show arrives as a fan favorite, the… BOOM! Failed to make BAFTA list.

The musical is not ranked in a category, although Andrew did win a Golden Globe and a SAG nomination for Best Actor.

However, it’s up to Best Actor and Best Picture Editing at the 94th Academy Awards.