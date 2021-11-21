Andrew Garfield: This is why he will never play the Joker

Andrew Garfield has revealed why he will never play the Joker, and The Amazing Spider-Man star’s point of view is more than acceptable.

Andrew Garfield explained why he has no plans to play the character of the Joker: the iconic Batman villain. The actor played Spider-Man / Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as well as a variety of other characters in popular films such as Martin Scorsese’s Silence and Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge.

Silence: Andrew Garfield in a moment of the film

The Joker is Batman’s most popular archenemy and has been played by numerous actors over the years – his first live appearance was in the 1966 Batman TV series, played by Cesar Romero. Jack Nicholson created a darker and simply legendary version of the character in Tim Burton’s Batman and Heath Ledger won an Oscar for his incredible portrayal of the Prince of Crime in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Jared Leto later embodied the character in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and Joaquin Phoenix took home an Oscar for his performance in 2019’s Joker under Todd Phillips.

In a new video interview from GQ, the British actor with US citizenship said that he has no intention of playing the role of the Joker: in the video the star explained that the legacy created by the previous actors is so cumbersome that it is enough to dissuade him.

Venice 2016: Andrew Garfield jokes at the Hacksaw Ridge photocall

Andrew Garfield, on the other hand, said that the mere fact that someone thought of him as the Joker is very flattering: “No. Absolutely not, I’m not going to do that. It is very nice of you to think that it is possible, but I don’t think I could ever do it because of Heath’s exploits [Ledger], what Jack Nicholson did and, of course, Joaquin’s brilliant interpretation [Phoenix]. ”