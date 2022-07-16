Andrew Garfield to Star in ‘Hot Air’ Miniseries

British actor Andrew Garfield will star in a limited series called “Hot Air” from director David Leitch, Deadline reported. The project is developed by Universal International Studios and there is currently a competition between streaming platforms to see who gets it.

In this way, Emma Stone’s ex-boyfriend will give life to the English businessman and millionaire Richard Bronson. In turn, the show will serve as an adaptation of the book “Dirty Tricks.” It tells the story of the entrepreneur and the rise of his Virgin Atlantic airline.

The actor who brought Peter Parker to life in “The Amazing Spider-Man” will not only shine in front of the camera, but will also serve as an executive producer.

An expert in the field

Apart from that, this would not be the first time that the star has participated in a project of this nature, since he had already been in a miniseries before. This is “Under the Banner of Heaven” for FX. Thanks to her work in it, she obtained her first Emmy nomination, an event scheduled for September 12.

Not satisfied with this, Andrew Garfield has already given life to other real life characters, one of the occasions was in the acclaimed musical drama for Netflix «tick, tick… BOOM!» in which he played composer Jonathan Larson and for which he was nominated for an Oscar for the second time. At the same time, she played televangelist Jim Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” a film in which Jessica Chastain won a gold statuette at the most recent Academy Awards for her leading role.

The series was written by Jon Croker, who will also executive produce. In addition, it was determined that the program will consist of six episodes.