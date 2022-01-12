Andrew Garfield was not “handsome enough” for The Chronicles of Narnia

Right now Andrew Garfield is on top of the world, fresh from the Golden Globe for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! and after his return as Spider-Man in No Way Home. Now his path leads directly to the Oscars, but in the course of his career he has suffered some bad blows.

In fact, she even lost a major role due to her looks! Garfield recently shared with Entertainment Tonight (via Variety) that early in his career he had auditioned for the role of Prince Caspian in the franchise. The Chronicles of Narnia. As we know, the role went to Ben Barnes, but only now Andrew Garfield has explained why he lost the part:

“I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in “The Chronicles of Narnia” and I thought, “It could be this, it could be this.” ‘And that brilliant handsome actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I thought it was up to me and him, and I remember being obsessed.

“… Why not me?” [Il mio agente] finally broke the silence at my insistence and said, “It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew.” Ben Barnes is a very handsome and talented man. So, looking back, I’m not unhappy with the decision and I think he did a great job ”.

It seems really strange to hear such a thing, but after all we know that for actresses this is a practice, or at least it was. Witness is the famous story of Meryl Streep who, sitting in front of Dino De Laurentiis for the audition of King Kong he was told that it was “ugly” in Italian. Luckily for Meryl, she speaks a little of our language, understood and left. Time has given her her revenge, as well as a Andrew Garfield.