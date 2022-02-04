Andrew Garfield will receive the Spotlight Award at the CDGA Awards

The 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards announced its 2022 winners. Andrew Garfield will receive the Spotlight Award, Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor the Distinguished Contributor award, and Sharen Davis will take home the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Who is awarded the Spotlight Award?

Garfield follows previous winners of Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts, Amy Adams, and Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry in accepting the Spotlight Award, who seeks to recognize an actor “whose talent and whose careers embody an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design ”.

The award to Andrew Garfield

According to a press release from the CDGA. The award comes in the wake of a more triumphant year for Garfield, winner of the Academy Award for Best Actor for playing the late Rent composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom.

The plot of Tick, Tick… ​​Boom

The film tells the story of Jon, a young theater composer who works as a waiter in a New York diner in 1990 as he writes what he hopes will become the next blockbuster American musical. A few days before he is due to present his work in a decisive exhibition, Jon is subjected to pressure from every direction: from girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life outside of New York, and from friend Michael, who has abandoned the his dream in favor of financial security. All in the context of an artistic community plagued by the AIDS epidemic. Time passes and Jon finds himself at a crossroads, asking the same question as everyone else: what should we do with the time we have left?

Salvador Perez

“Andrew Garfield’s history with costume design transcended the genre,” explains Salvador Perez, president of the Costume Designers Guild. “A tech giant, a decorated soldier, a superhero and again, with his performances in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick… ​​Boom !, he proved he can do and wear anything.”