Andrew Garfield will transform into the tycoon Richard Branson for a new series

Photo of James James1 hour ago
2021 was a great year for Andrew Garfield. In addition to having given the interpretation of his life by pretending that he was not going to put on the Spider-Man suit again for Spider-Man: No Way Homethe actor had other good moments.

He co-starred with Jessica Chastain in the drama Tammy Faye’s eyesand led the musical tick tick boom based on the life of composer Jonathan Larson, for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Days ago the actor received his first Emmy nomination for his performance in the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven (By command of heaven), the FX miniseries that premiered a few months ago on streaming.

