Andrew Garfield will transform into the tycoon Richard Branson for a new series

2021 was a great year for Andrew Garfield. In addition to having given the interpretation of his life by pretending that he was not going to put on the Spider-Man suit again for Spider-Man: No Way Homethe actor had other good moments.

He co-starred with Jessica Chastain in the drama Tammy Faye’s eyesand led the musical tick tick boom based on the life of composer Jonathan Larson, for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Days ago the actor received his first Emmy nomination for his performance in the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven (By command of heaven), the FX miniseries that premiered a few months ago on streaming.

The truth is that Andrew is already preparing a new role and one that will bring great expectations among his followers. The 38 year old performer will put himself in the shoes of the entrepreneur Richard Branson.

Andrew Garfield will play the British businessman and philanthropist

Garfield’s new project is destined for the small screen, so it will be a six-episode miniseries. It will be based on the book “Dirty Tricks” by investigative journalist Martyn Gregory, which tells the billionaire branson story and the climb to the top Virgin Atlantic Airways.

branson he was 34 when he pitched Virgin Atlantic in 1984 with a rented plane. In 1990, the company threatened the dominance of British Airways, after it began operating larger slots at London’s Heathrow airport. In response, its competitor launched a series of dirty campaigns in which its staff posed as Virgin employees to obtain information and persuade Virgin customers to switch to British Airways.

Ultimately, Branson took the case to court, culminating in the airline offering an apology and paying legal costs. Virgin Atlantic, which later became the Virgin Group, continued to grow, as did a host of other businesses. In addition to his business acumen, Branson has been a promoter of a good deal of humanitarian work, as well as commitment to the environment. He has even had a fair number of appearances in film and television.

Garfield on the red carpet at the Oscars 2022

The script will be in charge of Jon Crockerwho previously worked at Paddington 2while the direction will be in charge of David Leitchwho in addition to producing a good number of titles, directed the first installment of John Wick in 2014, followed by Atomic in 2017, Dead Pool 2 in 2018 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. will soon premiere Bullet Trainthe action film starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

At the moment the series does not have a release date and it is not known on which platform it will land. The site Deadline reports that there are a good number of streamers interested in the project and the competition to keep the title is fierce. In addition to starring Garfield will also serve as executive producer. along with the companies 87North, Two&Two and StoryFirst, under the division of Universal International Studios.

