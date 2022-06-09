Andrew Garfield worried about Zendaya’s mental health over this Euphoria scene

when we think of Zendaya and his participation in euphoria we can only say ‘Wow!’ And it is that, despite being only 25 years old, the young actress has surprised us with her powerful acting range by giving life to Rue, a young girl with serious drug addiction problems in the successful Serie HBO, which has simply taken our breath away.

Why is Andrew Garfield worried about Zendaya’s mental health?

After hiding from the whole world that they would both participate in the Spider-Man: No Way Home film, the actors who have now become great friends gave a fun interview to Variety in their ‘Actors on Actors’ section, in which they spoke some fun aspects of multiverse and of course their careers as actors, highlighting the impressive work of the actress in the colorful and controversial favorite series of the generation Z

Zendaya returned to the second season of Euphoria with much more intensity than ever. Instagram: @euphoria

For those who have not seen her in her latest episodes, we can tell you that we see a huge evolution in zendaya’s character, since it hits the bottom in every way. In chapter five, entitled ‘Stand Still Like the Hummingbird’, we see how rue and her mother are involved in an unfortunate dynamic (because of the young woman’s serious addiction problems, which unleashes a chain of events that reverberates throughout the season).

Andrew Garfield declares himself a fan of Euphoria and Zendaya

In accordance with Andrew Garfield (who ended his relationship with Alyssa Millerrecently, and who is obviously a big fan of euphoria), that particular chapter is one of the most ‘relentless’ television episodes she has seen, so she did not hesitate to ask her friend how was your mental health after performing such heartbreaking scenes: ‘I was like: Are you okay? How did you make sure you were okay while you were doing that? Spiderman to the actress of marvel multiverse.

The most curious thing about the matter is that, in fact, Andrew He has not been the only one concerned about the young woman’s feelings since, according to her Zendayathat episode It alarmed many more people in her circle of friends: ‘I thought what was actually quite sweet was that when that episode aired, I received a lot of messages from people reviewing me, which I appreciated,’ she confessed in surprise.