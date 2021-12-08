Andrew Garfield’s Answered Prayers

Dern and Garfield met while making an independent film around the time he was finishing Spider-Man. They are still tied up. Dern fondly remembers a car trip on California’s Highway 1 listening to Cat Stevens and John Prine, and occasionally consults Garfield for parenting advice, although he has no children, but at the time she was struck by the way he thought about his life. post-Spidey. “I think it’s very significant of his integrity that he said, ‘Whoa, this is one of those moments where you are or are lost, so I will sign up for the inner quest path,” ”he says.

Having worked hard to slip out of the gears of stardom, it is with some trepidation that Garfield returns to the spotlight this fall. He plays the disgraced television evangelist Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. And then he plays the role of Jonathan Larson, creator of Rent, in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut: the adaptation of Larson’s autobiographical musical Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Identifying with Bakker’s sordid psyche was not easy; it was “the most unlike role I’ve ever played,” says Garfield. And the role of Larson challenged him in different ways: for all his theater experience, he had never acted in a musical. However, he had a year and a half to prepare before filming, and he assured Miranda that she could learn to sing.

But, as Miranda tells me, learning to sing like Larson was an absolutely unique challenge. “Composers sing their pieces differently from theatrical singers of musicals, for better or worse,” he says. “We certainly don’t seem as good as the people we hire to sing our songs but there is a different kind of commitment. It’s kind of like the whole body comes into play, because we had to sing this shit for the lender auditions. We have to put all of ourselves into it ». Garfield had to develop the sheer ability to sing and then, as Miranda says, sing like the person who composed those lyrics.

For months, the actor took singing lessons: “Basically in a room, he was freaking me out,” he recalls. The strange thing, he adds, is that learning to sing isn’t really learning to sing. “It’s learning how to let the voice out, be able to reach the notes and be able to control it. Open it, remove the layers of the onion one after the other, so that your voice is freed ».