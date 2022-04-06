Andrew Garfield’s friends ‘strange’ over ex Alyssa Miller’s love post

ads

After all, Andrew Garfield is back on the market.

Even though the actor’s ex-girlfriend, Alyssa Miller, shared an Instagram post on Monday hinting that they were still together, a source tells Page Six that’s not the case.

“They amicably ended several weeks ago,” the source confirms.

A friend tells us exclusively that Garfield’s friends are “weirded” by Miller’s charming social media post, which she captioned, “If you have to gossip, at least use a cute photo. Hahaha I love you AG 🦋”.

The model also included a selfie of the former couple on the way to the 2022 SAG Awards, where they made their red carpet debut in February.

“If you wanted to clear things up, why did you make the post so vague?” the friend wonders. “From the outside looking in, it looks like she was denying they broke up, but they definitely did. It’s very confusing why she would do that.”

Breakup rumors first surfaced last week when The Sun reported that Garfield and Miller’s busy schedules made it “really hard to see each other” and led them to decide “they’re better off apart.”

Garfield is single again, a separate source confirms. Getty Images for GLAAD

“Entertainment Tonight” also reported that the couple had called it quits, with a source saying, “Andrew is staying positive and surrounding himself with his close friends and loved ones.”

The Oscar-nominated “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” Star, 38, and Miller, 32, were first seen together in November 2021, three years after her divorce from Tame Impala musician Cam Avery.

Garfield, meanwhile, has previously dated his “Amazing Spider-Man” co-star Emma Stone and singer Rita Ora.

Representatives for Garfield and Miller did not respond to requests for comment from Page Six.

