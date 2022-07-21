Andrew Garfield’s gift that Emma Stone still keeps

Andrew Garfield Y Emma Stone They were one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood between 2012 and 2015. Despite the breakup, the actors, who met while filming “The Amazing Spider-Man”They have a great friendship and they keep the best memories of the courtship and even special gifts that they gave each other.

In an interview with fashion, Stone referred to the best gift he had ever received and gave a very clear hint that it was an object from Garfield and made especially for her. “A handmade rocking chair,” she replied.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield dated between 2012 and 2015, and even today they maintain a great friendship

In 2016 Andrew premiered “Silence”, which tells the story of two Portuguese Jesuit priests who travel to Japan in the 17th century to save their mentor, who went to Asia to evangelize the population, but has lost faith, frightened by torture and threats. When they arrive on the island, they themselves suffer the torture experienced by their partner, and must decide between renouncing their faith or losing their lives.

To put yourself in the shoes of Father Sebastião Rodrigues on the film directed by Martin Scorsesethe actor trained in carpentryone of the abilities your character had.

Emma Stone preserves a wooden rocking chair made by hand by Andrew Garfield

Such was the fanaticism woodworking generated in the actor who took his skill to another level, perfecting himself in the air creating unique design pieces that his friends and family have in their homes and display them with pride, like Emma who lovingly guards the rocking chair that has a special space in her house.

“I totally immersed myself in the Jesuit doctrine and its spirituality. The preparation lasted practically a year, and by the time we went to Taiwan, it was going to blow me up. If I had been ten years old, that would not have been enough time to prepare this role,” Garfield said of andThis role that gave him a lot of professional satisfaction and a great passion that he discovered along the way and that left Stone the best gift of his life.

