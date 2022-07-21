Entertainment

Andrew Garfield’s gift that Emma Stone still keeps

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Andrew Garfield Y Emma Stone They were one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood between 2012 and 2015. Despite the breakup, the actors, who met while filming “The Amazing Spider-Man”They have a great friendship and they keep the best memories of the courtship and even special gifts that they gave each other.

In an interview with fashion, Stone referred to the best gift he had ever received and gave a very clear hint that it was an object from Garfield and made especially for her. “A handmade rocking chair,” she replied.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Gal Gadot, her most beautiful outfits for the summer

5 mins ago

Why Jennifer Lawrence nearly went deaf

16 mins ago

7 iconic fictional dogs of the last 25 years

38 mins ago

An actress accused Arnold Schwarzenegger of an unpleasant and scatological attitude: “I never forgave him”

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button