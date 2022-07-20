Andrew Garfield’s gift that Emma Stone still keeps

Just google the names Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone to find an endless number of completely tender videos between both actors. The artists of Hollywood They met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man and they were a couple between 2012 and 2015. Some of the promotional videos of the Marvel movies are enough to see the chemistry that both radiated, that they even had fun replicating the kiss scene in Saturday night Live with the participation of Chris Martin, the leader of Coldplay.

Everything indicates that things between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone ended in the best way, especially if you take into account that there was a gift that the protagonist of The Amazing Spider-Man he made her and she kept even long after they had parted ways. It is worth noting that, although it was not officially confirmed if this was true, it was deduced from two different interviews in which there was an object that was repeated in both stories by the actors.

What object are we talking about? It seems that for the shooting of silence, Andrew Garfield plunged fully into the world of Jesuit priests and decided “to train” with a priest to find out what day-to-day life was like for these people so deeply affected by religion. This preparation also included training as a carpenter and putting into practice the skill he had learned, something he recounted during an interview on The Hollywood Reporter December 2016.

Andrew Garfield He revealed that he spent a month training for said role and that thanks to his work as a carpenter he learned to build a handmade rocking chair. It was this rocking chair that he ended up at Emma Stone, as a gift for her. How do we know? In an interview with fashionthe actress of cruel She was asked what was the best gift she had ever been given. Without a moment’s hesitation, she answered: “A handmade rocking chair”.

+Will we see The Amazing Spider-Man 3?

After the return of Andrew Garfield What Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No way homemany fans of Marvel began to get excited about the possibility of making the third film of the peter parker embodied by garfield. Originally, the project was going to be developed but rumors suggested that the differences between the actor and the studio caused The Amazing Spider-Man 3 would end up being cancelled. However, after December, the possibility of seeing him wear the suit again and face nothing more and nothing less than Venom gained strength. Tom Hardy. That yes, in case it is fulfilled, the one that surely will not return is Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and was still lifeless no way home.