Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Shuts Down Breakup Reports

Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend, Alyssa Miller, are still going strong.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram on Monday to shut down reports that she and the “Tick, Tick… Boom!” the star has broken.

“If you must gossip, at least use a cute photo,” Miller, 32, wrote alongside a selfie she took with Garfield, 38, in a car the night of the 2022 SAG Awards, where the pair made their debut. on the red carpet in February.

“Lol love you AG 🦋,” he added.

Miller decided to set the record straight three days after The Sun reported that she and the “Amazing Spider-Man” star had ended their months-long romance.

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it’s been very difficult to see each other,” a source told the British newspaper on Friday. “On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided that they would be better apart, at least for now.”

Garfield was nominated for an Oscar this year for his role in “Tick, Tick… Boom!”Getty Images

The source added that the since-debunked split was “disappointing” for Garfield, though he “kept his chin up and took some time for himself after a hectic few months.”

“Entertainment Tonight” also reported that the couple had split, with an insider blaming “commitments and work schedules.”

Miller was briefly married to Tame Impala’s Cam Avery.luvalyssamiller/Instagram

Garfield and Miller were first seen together in November 2021 when they were photographed holding hands in New York City.

The Oscar nominee previously dated his “Spider-Man” co-star Emma Stone and pop star Rita Ora, while Miller was linked to Jake Gyllenhaal in 2013 and had a brief marriage to Tame Impala musician Cam. Avery, in 2018.

