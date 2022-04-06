Entertainment

Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend sets the record straight about his marital status

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Not only did he earn two Oscar nominations, but he also had a screen-worthy real-life romance with another A-list star.

garfield started dating Emma Stone after they appeared together in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and the two seemed like the perfect couple, until it ended.

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Wednesday, April 6

9 mins ago

The Walking Dead Which Villain Returns? Alpha spin off to bring back villain Tales of The Walking Dead

11 mins ago

Will Smith could face another humiliation thanks to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s ex-lover, August Alsina

20 mins ago

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be broadcast live on TV

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button