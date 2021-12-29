Andrew Garfield’s stunt revealed the reveal?

Since when Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived at the cinema, the undergrowth of leakers and insiders began to talk about a possible return of Andrew Garfield as Spiderman in some secret projects of Sony Pictures: and in these minutes a first important clue has arrived.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, Andrew Garfield’s stunt double, William Spencer, revealed to his followers that he is currently recovering from an Achilles tendon injury. Among the many messages of speedy recovery, a user congratulated for a ‘call’ relating to a project that has not been officially announced, the much-rumored The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Well, Spencer’s reaction immediately caught the attention of fans and the trade press, as the stunt-man apparently thanked. That the project really exists in some form of development and that Spencer has really been contacted as reported by the mysterious user?

The reason why this should be treated with pliers is the following: in these hours Forbes – that’s right, that Forbes, and therefore not the usual social insiders … although many of them have proved reliable in the past – he published a piece according to which the Sony wanted Andrew Garfield to return for the Sinister Six movie. The article (which you can find by clicking on the source link below) is openly titled “Andrew Garfield will probably return as Spider-Man to fight Venom and the Sinister Six” (by the way, here is an interesting theory on Andrew Garfield and Venom’s Spiderman ), and has obviously begun to add fuel to the fire of the elusive project. However, the Forbes piece is an opinion piece and unfortunately it does not bring with it any concrete proof, only so many desires and speculations.

At the moment, Sony has announced that it is working on Spider Man 4 with Tom Holland, but the rumors of Andrew Garfield’s return are increasing day by day (not forgetting the rumors of Emma Stone’s return as Spider Gwen). In short, for the moment all that remains is to wait for further developments, but William Spencer’s sentence is certainly destined to raise a fuss. The hope is that Sony will soon come to reveal their future plans, now that Spider-Man: No Way Home it proved to be a success planetarium of critics and audiences.

