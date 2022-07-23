Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will star in a spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’ focused on Rick and Michonne

If we believed that no more spin-offs of the post-apocalyptic universe of ‘The Walking Dead’ would appear, we were wrong. At San Diego Comic-Con, the actors Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, who have played Rick Grimes and Michonne for years, announced that a new six-episode spin-off will premiere in 2023. this new story will end the arc of both characterswhich disappeared in the ninth and tenth seasons, respectively, of the original series.

In their surprise appearance at the San Diego convention, the actors announced that the main plot of this project will be the narration of the love story of Rick and Michonneand that In addition, both will be part as executive producers. and with Scott M. Gimple as showrunner. The series will premiere on AMC+ in Spain.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in ‘The Walking Dead’

“I am very excited to return to the screen as Rickmeeting Danai again as Michonne and bringing fans an epic love story from the ‘Wallking Dead’ universe,” Lincoln said. For his part, Gurira added that he has “I really want to pick up the katana again”. On the other hand, it seems that the films about Rick Grimes that had been announced they are not finishing curdlingreason why this serial project would have arisen.

‘Isle of the Dead’ signings

The team of ‘The Walking Dead’ did not leave other spin-offs behind at Comic-Con. were also revealed New cast names for ‘Isle of the Dead’set in a Manhattan invaded by zombies that will star Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. They join the cast mahina napoleonin Ginny’s skin; Zeljko Ivanekin the role of The Croat; Jonathan Higginbothamgiving life to Tommaso and karina ortizwho plays Amaia.