Andrew Miller announces his retirement after 16 harvests

Veteran reliever Andrew Miller has decided to retire from baseball, according to the St. Louis Dispatch.
The 36-year-old southpaw announced his decision by sending a text message to the newspaper that reads: “I feel very lucky that my career turned out as expected. Of course, there were complicated stretches, injuries and moments of doubt. Nor am I going to deny that, on certain occasions, I wonder if some things would have been different, the results would have been better. I usually realize quickly how lucky I’ve been.”
Miller played for seven teams, mostly with Boston, Cleveland, Florida and St. Louis, as well as the Yankees, Detroit and Baltimore. The two-time All-Star, he told the Post-Dispatch about his experiences, saying, “In the end, I was able to play for great franchises, wear historic uniforms and play in incredible stadiums.”
In 2016, with Cleveland, Miller set a record for strikeouts in a postseason with 30, being recognized as the Most Valuable Player of the American League Championship Series. He ends his career with 612 games, in which he had almost 1,000 strikeouts and averaged 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 829 combined innings.