Andrew of England is no longer Royal Highness: a question of survival for the Crown

The famous photo that portrayed the Prince Andrew of England while holding a hand around the waist of a beautiful blonde girl with a brunette woman dressed in white in the background is no longer a matter of gossip and a cause for debate on tabloids around the world, since a New York court ruled that the third child from the Queen Elizabeth he will have to face a civil suit brought by Virginia Giuffre, the woman who claims to have been abused several times by him when she was 17.

In the photo we all know by now, the Duke of York embraced Virginia, then a minor, and appeared in the background Ghislaine Maxwell, the fiancée and now established accomplice of the American tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, found hanged in 2019 in prison where he ended up following allegations of pedophilia, sexual abuse and trafficking of minors. Giuffre has long claimed that Andrea abused her three times, at Maxwell’s home in London and at Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and the Virgin Islands; from the declassified minutes of the trial of the American billionaire even details emerge on the sexual habits of the Duke of York, of which the young woman tells the strange requests in the context of erotic massages that resulted in sexual intercourse where the Prince was one of the strange men that Epstein introduced her and whose every bizarre desire she had to satisfy.

Prince Andrew had denied ever meeting Virginia in a BBC interview that turned out to be a real one boomerang and which had an absolutely negative effect on British and international public opinion. In that meeting with Canadian journalist Emily Maitis, Andrea showed himself arrogant for the total lack of empathy towards Epstein’s young victims and had proved awkward and not very credible in providing shaky alibis about the evening that, according to Virginia, he had spent with her in a private London nightclub, the Tramp.

Since the girl claimed that on that occasion the Prince, after having danced and drank with her, was sweating profusely, at the questions of the anchorwoman Andrea replied that he had suffered from a “medical condition” that prevented him from sweating and that he had never been to that meeting because on the same day he had accompanied his daughter. Beatrice at a party at the Pizza Express in an area of ​​London that was 50 kilometers from the night club. Too bad that Andrea’s lawyers later refused to provide Giuffre’s lawyers with medical documentation certifying her inability to sweat and it has been ascertained that the pizza-based party took place around 16 or 17 in the afternoon and not on the evening or night of that day.

And so it happened that Andrew of York will have to be tried in the United States because the American justice has rejected the request for dismissal forwarded by its lawyers and, as a consequence, Buckingham Palace, by the will of Charles and William more than Elizabeth, have sentenced in a decisive and resolute manner to take away his military titles and royal patrons to establish definitively that the monarchy is in no way involved in the Epstein scandal.

It is a question of the survival of the Crown, already shaken by events that have made it shake, from the time of the divorce between Charles and Diana to the death of the latter until the Megxit and Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah with the Duchess of Sussex’s racism allegations and revelations about depression.

The “torpedoing” of the Queen’s favorite son from the royal family is an act that Charles and William decided in agreement with Elizabeth because the management of moments of crisis, now that Prince Philip is no longer there, is the task of the heirs to the throne and above all of the Duke of Cambridge, since Charles’ reign will necessarily be a short-lived regency. One wonders if Andrea didn’t really sweat at least when he learned that from now on he can no longer be called “His Royal Highness”.