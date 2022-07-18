Andrew of York. A shocking photo is about to see the light

When the life of the prince Andrew of York seemed to have found calm after he paid a millionaire sum of money to Virgina Giuffre, who took him to court for allegedly abusing her on several occasions when she was a minor, could be agitated again by a controversy Photography.

Mark Harrison, author of the image, was present during the interview that the son of Queen Elizabeth II offered to the BBC and which turned out to be a failure for his defense on the accusations of pedophilia and for his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexual trafficking of minors.

The photographer assured that if the image of Prince Andrew were made public, it could even destroy the -already damaged- reputation of the royal family of the United Kingdom.

“It’s the kind of thing that would make the public drop their ‘cornflakes,’ it’s definitely not what Andres would want and he apparently insisted it be kept a secret,” a source told “Mirror.” “Our jaws dropped to the ground when we saw it. It would cause Andres great embarrassment.”

The British tabloid reported that the scandalous photograph of the Duke of York could be revealed in the film “Scoop” starring actor Hugh Grant playing the controversial prince.

“Of course there’s a chance that at some point it will come out for all to see, maybe if the price is right and of course the movie about the interview is happening, then that’s a possibility.”

The next film “Scoop” (named after a Woody Allen film starring Scarlett Johansson) aims to decipher how the interview that Prince Andrew gave to the BBC unfolded and the consequences it had by ensuring that he does not regret his relationship with the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein.